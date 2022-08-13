Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $151.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.61 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.