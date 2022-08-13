416 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH opened at $290.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $251.96 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.22.

