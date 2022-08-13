Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kaltura stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $316.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.88.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 88.11%. The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,889 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 18.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the first quarter worth $626,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

