WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms have commented on WW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in WW International by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International Trading Up 2.2 %

WW International stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. WW International has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

