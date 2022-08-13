Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

BALL stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

