Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $224.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

ASR opened at $215.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average is $206.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.48 and a one year high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

