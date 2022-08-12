GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $93,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.