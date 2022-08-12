Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

