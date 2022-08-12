400 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 207,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

