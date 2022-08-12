Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

