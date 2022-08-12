Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

