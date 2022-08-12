Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $64,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

