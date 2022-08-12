Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $73,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $216.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

