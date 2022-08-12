Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $132.07 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

