Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

