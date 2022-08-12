Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

