Commerce Bank Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 427,553 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.