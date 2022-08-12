GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,867,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock worth $21,113,024. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

Shares of EPAM opened at $435.61 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.20 and its 200 day moving average is $326.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

