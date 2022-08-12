GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $134.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

