Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

VMC opened at $175.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

