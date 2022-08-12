Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 319 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

