350 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 144,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,573,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,967,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

