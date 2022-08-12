Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 11.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.82. 7,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,080,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.84). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $927,063 over the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 64,774 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 399,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.