Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 300,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

