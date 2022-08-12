Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.67.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $199.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.