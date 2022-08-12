Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,685 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.92 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.40.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

