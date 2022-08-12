Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.