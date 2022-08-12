Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 53.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 222,286 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.26 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 9.10%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

