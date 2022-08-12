Swiss National Bank Acquires 116,600 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Cardinal Health worth $69,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

