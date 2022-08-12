Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Alliant Energy worth $67,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

