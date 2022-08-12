Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.66% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

