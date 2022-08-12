Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.35.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $623.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.