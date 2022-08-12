Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,153,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,564,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

