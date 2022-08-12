Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $82.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

