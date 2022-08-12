Commerce Bank Purchases 261 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,941,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:WST opened at $337.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

