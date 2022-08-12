Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,979 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after acquiring an additional 819,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 787.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 234,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ opened at $21.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

