Commerce Bank Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,360,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CoStar Group by 148.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,321,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,046,000 after buying an additional 789,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $349,179. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

