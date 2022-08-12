ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 164,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

