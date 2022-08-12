Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $155,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,467,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Leslie’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Leslie’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,242,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

