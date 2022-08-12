Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Roku stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.03 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

