Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

