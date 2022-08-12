Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

