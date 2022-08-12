Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

