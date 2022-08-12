Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,128 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PINS opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.