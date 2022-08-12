Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 23,610 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 549.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

