Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 314.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,895,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $118,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

