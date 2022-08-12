Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187,699 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.2 %

DLX opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading

