Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.57 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

