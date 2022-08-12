Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

