SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $51.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $66.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

